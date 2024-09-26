About us

A Korean barbecue gem nestled in the heart of Houston, has a captivating tale that has unfolded since its establishment in 2020. From the moment Handam BBQ opened its doors, it set out to offer a distinctive Korean barbecue experience, one that would resonate with both connoisseurs and newcomers to Korean cuisine alike. The restaurant’s commitment to excellence is evident in every aspect of its operation, from its delectable menu to its warm and inviting ambiance.





The restaurant’s dedication to customer satisfaction is unwavering. The use of smokeless charcoal grills ensures a comfortable dining experience, while the friendly and attentive staff ensures that every visit is memorable. Handam BBQ’s emphasis on high-quality ingredients and a commitment to delivering exceptional service has won over the hearts and taste buds of local Houstonians.