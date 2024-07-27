About us
A Korean barbecue gem nestled in the heart of Houston, has a captivating tale that has unfolded since its establishment in 2020. From the moment Handam BBQ opened its doors, it set out to offer a distinctive Korean barbecue experience, one that would resonate with both connoisseurs and newcomers to Korean cuisine alike. The restaurant’s commitment to excellence is evident in every aspect of its operation, from its delectable menu to its warm and inviting ambiance.
The restaurant’s dedication to customer satisfaction is unwavering. The use of smokeless charcoal grills ensures a comfortable dining experience, while the friendly and attentive staff ensures that every visit is memorable. Handam BBQ’s emphasis on high-quality ingredients and a commitment to delivering exceptional service has won over the hearts and taste buds of local Houstonians.
The Mission
At Handam BBQ, the mission is clear: to transport guests to the vibrant streets of Seoul, where the sizzle of meat on the grill and the aroma of marinated delicacies fill the air. The restaurant is committed to delivering an authentic Korean barbecue experience, where every detail matters. From the carefully selected cuts of meat to the array of banchan (small plates) adorning the table, Handam BBQ strives to capture the essence of Korean cuisine.
The mission extends beyond the culinary realm. Handam BBQ aims to create a warm and welcoming atmosphere where guests feel like an extension of the family. It’s about fostering connections, sharing stories, and creating moments that linger in the memory. The attentive staff ensures that every diner leaves with not just a satisfied palate but also a satisfied heart.