Handam BBQ
Mon Special
Food To Go
BEEF
B1. Kalbi Short Ribs$26.91
B2. Kalbi Short Ribs - Original Marinade$26.91
B3. Kalbi Short Ribs - Suwon Style$26.91
B4. Ribeye Steak 10 oz.$29.25
B5. Fresh Boneless Short Rib$23.40
B6. M. Boneless Short Rib$23.40
B7. Ribeye Bulgogi$21.06
B8. Spicy Ribeye Bulgogi$19.00
B9. Beef Tongue$23.40
B10. Beef Brisket$22.23
B11. Beef Belly$22.23
B12. Short Rib Tomahawk$32.76
B13. Fresh Hanger Steak$23.00
B14. M. Hanger Steak$23.00
B15. Sirloin Steak$23.00
B16. M. Sirloin Short Steak$25.00
B17. LA Kalbi$25.00
B18. Spicy LA Kalbi$25.00
B19. LA Kalbi Suwon$25.00
PORK
SEAFOOD & CHICKEN
APPS & SIDES
EXTRAS
STEWS
FRIED RICE
COMBOS
C1. Medium Beef Combo
- Thinly Sliced Beef Brisket - Black Angus Ribeye Steak - Kalbi Short Ribs - Original Marinade - Marinated Boneless Short Ribs Served with Cheesy corn, Steamed Egg, and choice of stews.$111.15
C2. Large Mixed Combo
- Kalbi Short Ribs - Original Marinade -Kalbi Short Ribs - Suwon Style - Black Angus Kalbi Short Ribs - Fresh Boneless Short Ribs - Short Rib Tomahawk - Ribeye Bulgogi - Thinly Sliced Pork Belly (not pictured) Served with Cheesy corn, Steamed Egg, and choice of stews.$163.80
C3. Premium Beef Platter
- Kalbi Short Ribs - Original Marinade -Kalbi Short Ribs - Suwon Style - Black Angus Kalbi Short Ribs - Marinated Boneless Short Ribs - Fresh Boneless Short Ribs - Black Angus Ribeye Steak - Thinly Sliced Beef Belly (not pictured) Served with Cheesy corn, Steamed Egg, and choice of stews.$193.05
Drinks To Go
Korean Liquor
Soft Beverages
Coke
Coca-Cola's crisp, refreshing taste has stood the test of time since 1886. These carefully crafted soft drinks are meant to be enjoyed anytime, anywhere. Pop open a Coca-Cola soda for a taste experience like no other. The familiar fizz and caffeine create an instant magic moment. Refreshing the world for over 130 years, Coca-Cola brings people together and spreads optimism wherever it goes. Find your magic and make life delicious with an ice-cold Coca-Cola.$2.00
Diet Coke
Enjoy a break with Diet Coke, the perfect no-sugar, no-calorie companion. With its bold taste and distinctive blend of flavors, Diet Coke is an everyday hero when it comes to refreshing your day. Every sip of Diet Coke delivers the same great taste that's delighted fans for over 40 years. When you want a sugar-free soda that doesn't sacrifice on taste, reach for a Diet Coke.$2.00
Coke Zero
There's nothing quite like the crisp, refreshing taste of an ice-cold Coca-Cola Zero Sugar. With zero sugar and zero calories, you can enjoy the same great Coca-Cola taste anytime, anywhere. This zero-sugar cola's secret formula creates a no-sugar taste experience like no other. The familiar fizz and caffeine refresh with every sip. Make the sweetest moments better (without the sugar), with Coca-Cola Zero Sugar.$2.00
Sprite
Sprite's cool and crisp lemon-lime flavor will keep you invigorated and inspired. You know why? Because Sprite keeps it real just like you when pursuing your passions. No caffeine. Just you, an iconic flavor, and whatever you can think of next.$2.00
Dr. Pepper$2.00
Sunkist Orange Soda$2.00
Brisk Ice Tea$2.00
A&W Root Beer$2.00
Ginger Ale$2.00
Club Soda$2.00
Juices
Liquor by bottles
Absolute Citron$70.20
Bacardi$52.65
Bombay Sapphire$87.75
Captain Morgan$58.50
Don Julio 1942$292.50
Don Julio Silver$117.00
Espolon Añejo$140.40
Espolon Blanco$105.30
Espolon Reposado$128.70
Glenlivet Twelve Years$175.50
Grey Goose$111.15
Hendricks$105.30
Hennessy$99.45
Jameson Irish$87.75
Katel One$87.75
Laphoaig Ten Years$140.40
Macallan Twelve Years$175.50
Markers Mark$111.15
Meyer’s Spice$70.20
Patron Silver$140.40
Tanqueray$76.05
Titos Vodka$70.20OUT OF STOCK
Woodford Reserve$117.00